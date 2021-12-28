$181.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce $181.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $37.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 386.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $515.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.70 million to $553.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $855.24 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $977.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

