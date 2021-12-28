1,950 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Masimo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MASI opened at $294.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.38. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

