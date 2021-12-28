$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.64. 11,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.27. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

