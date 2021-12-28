24,386 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Photronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Photronics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 254,274 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,843,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,840. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAB opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.87. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.