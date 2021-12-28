2,555 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Acquired by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,082,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 501.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62.

