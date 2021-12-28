$291.80 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report sales of $291.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $228.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.61. 1,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.18. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $177.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,030,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.