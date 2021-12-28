3,543 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,543 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

