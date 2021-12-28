$36.63 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $36.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.99 million and the highest is $37.43 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 44,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.83. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
