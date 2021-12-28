$36.63 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $36.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.99 million and the highest is $37.43 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 44,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.83. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

