$4.97 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce sales of $4.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $12.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 million to $13.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.93 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $60.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,401. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

