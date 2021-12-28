4,600 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,456,000 after buying an additional 65,535 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 954.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $1,677,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.