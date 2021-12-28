$5.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.51 billion and the highest is $5.55 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.94 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. 396,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,330. Avnet has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,326,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

