5,038 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.