525 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.93 and its 200-day moving average is $320.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,250 shares of company stock valued at $133,473,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

