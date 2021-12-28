5,452 Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

BATS NULV opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

