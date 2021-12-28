599 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

