6 Meridian Acquires New Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,842 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 33.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $3,707,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3,068.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 145,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 355,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

