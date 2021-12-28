6 Meridian Buys New Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 695,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

