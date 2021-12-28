6 Meridian Sells 319 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $154.83.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

