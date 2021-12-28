6 Meridian Sells 319 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FCN stock opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $154.83.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.