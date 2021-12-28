6,048 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after buying an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JFrog by 6.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 655.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JFrog by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after buying an additional 513,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.