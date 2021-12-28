$64.58 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report sales of $64.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.06 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $256.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $257.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $330.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $336.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $956.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

