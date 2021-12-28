$665.10 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will report sales of $665.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $664.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.10 million. Caleres reported sales of $570.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,906 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $861.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.54. Caleres has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

