7,079 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AdvanSix by 23.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 73.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 191.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ASIX opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 2.62%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

