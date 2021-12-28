7,900 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 67,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 102,429 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GATO shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.