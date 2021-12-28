793 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by CNO Financial Group Inc.

CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.1% of CNO Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.