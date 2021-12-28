865 Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,481,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.28. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

