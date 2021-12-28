$979.07 Million in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post $979.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $994.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.92 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 6,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

