9,952 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $957,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 337.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter worth $4,492,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

