AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

Several analysts have commented on SKFRY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKFRY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. 7,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,538. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.