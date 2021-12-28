Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

NYSE AEF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

