Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ASGI)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ASGI opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.