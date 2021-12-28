Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $76.33. 83,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,291,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

