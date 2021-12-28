Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,253 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $997,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,224. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

