Absher Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.13. 22,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,856. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

