Absher Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.79. 18,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,069. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

