Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 130,446 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.95. 8,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,033. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Danske downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

