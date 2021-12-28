Abundance Wealth Counselors Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,433,994 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 66,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,583,254. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

