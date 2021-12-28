Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $405,000 Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,584 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.86. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,208. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.