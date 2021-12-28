Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $859,000 Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 99.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149,633 shares during the period. 10x Genomics makes up about 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.35. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,877. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.15 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.30.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,402 shares of company stock valued at $41,926,702. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

