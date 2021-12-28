Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $289,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $1,093.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 354.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,052.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

