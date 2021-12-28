Accel Wealth Management Has $26,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

