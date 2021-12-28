Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

