Accel Wealth Management Invests $64,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 724,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,721,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

