Accel Wealth Management Invests $91,000 in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TY stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

