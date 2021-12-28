Accel Wealth Management Purchases 60 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

