Accel Wealth Management Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.73.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

