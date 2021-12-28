Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.38. 6,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,615. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $415.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

