ACoconut (AC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,950.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $478,902.25 and $16,950.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00037513 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

