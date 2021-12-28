Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.86. 617,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,261,554. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

