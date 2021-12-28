Adshares One Day Volume Reaches $3.60 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $50.94 million and $3.60 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00178626 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,478 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

