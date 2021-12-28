Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.